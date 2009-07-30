Vizualizări: 109
East Europe Foundation Moldova is seeking a Program Officer
Chisinau, 1 August 2017 — Duration of contract: 12 months with possibility of extension
Supervisor: Director of Programs. Methodological supervision and substantive guidance by the Director for Development, Monitoring and Evaluation
Background
East Europe Foundation is a non-profit, non-political organization established as a foundation, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Moldova, the Law on Foundations and other laws of the Republic of Moldova. EEF was registered on November 3, 2009 and started its main operations on June 1, 2010. EEF goal is to build democratic systems in Moldova, empower Moldovan citizens and foster sustainable development through education, technical assistance and grant programs that promote civil society development, strengthen media, enhance good governance and build economic prosperity.
EEF is the successor organization of Eurasia Foundation in Moldova and continues its rich, 18-year legacy of promoting democracy and the growth of a market economy in Moldova. Eurasia Foundation has invested more than $400 million through more than 8,400 grants and operating programs in Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. During the last 18 years, Eurasia Foundation in Moldova has invested more than $6 million and awarded grants to more than 150 Moldovan NGOs.
EEF Strategy for 2017 - 2020 is funded by the Government of Sweden, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the European Union, UN Women and other donors.
From the programmatic view, the EEF Strategy consists of two inter-related programs with corresponding components conducive to their implementation.
The civil and political and democratic governance program strives to create opportunities to exercise democratic influence through NGO platforms and think tanks actively providing evidence-based input into targeted public policies and engagement of national authorities in designing institutional mechanisms of interaction with civil society.
The second program, social and economic rights and sustainable community development, advances rights and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in communities through local NGOs, actively mobilising people to (i) constructively engage with duty bearers, (ii) oversee local authorities’ performance, (iii) define and addressing most stringent community needs.
The incumbent will mainly work to implement the “Joint Equal Opportunity Initiative” project that is integral part of EEF Strategy. The project aims to improve livelihoods and social cohesion of Moldovan population including most vulnerable men and women through more inclusive policies. At national level, the initiative will enable CSO networks representing the vulnerable to act for inclusive policies, designing and implementing joint advocacy agendas focused on indicative policy areas mentioned above. At the local level, the project will work in three targeted districts, empowering local CSOs and initiative groups representing the marginalized to participate in decision-making process, raise human rights awareness, promote activism and mobilization for local development.
Depending on the general workload of EEF staff and diversification of its program portfolio, tasks related to other EEF programs and projects could be assigned to the incumbent.
Duties and responsibilities:
· Follow the EEF policies and procedures in the implementation of all activities;
· Manage all day-to-day programmatic and operational activities of the program;
· Draft annual work plans on the implementation of the project;
· Organize all operating activities under the project, with the support of the program assistant;
· Coordinate project activities with the project partners;
· Monitor the activity of program grantees and provide guidance during the implementation of their policy advocacy and oversight initiatives;
· Review narrative reports submitted by grantees;
· Compile internal reports on the implementation of the project and draft reports to the donors;
· Organise regular Project Steering Committee Meetings of the project;
· Maintain regular communication with members and secretariats of networks and platforms supported by the project;
· Liaise and maintain close coordination with all stakeholders including national and local public authorities, NGOs and initiative groups, media, donors, development partners;
· Facilitate coordination and synergies between the networks, platforms and NGOs supported within the project;
· Prepare Acceptance Memoranda on the sub-grants proposals to be funded by EEF;
· Organize and coordinate Expert Panels and/or Advisory Board related to grants awards;
· Perform pre-award due diligence and post-award monitoring of grantees with Grants Manager according to EEF policies and procedures;
· Elaborate terms of reference for project procurements;
· Participate in press conferences, trainings, workshops, round table discussions and other outreach activities;
· Perform other duties that are essential for the quality implementation of activities.
Skills and qualifications:
· Bachelor Degree in social sciences, human rights, law or other relevant field (a Masters’ Degree will be an asset);
· At least two years of experience with project management;
· Proven report writing skills;
· Ability to undertake regular field visits to rural communities;
· Advocacy and monitoring experience and skills;
· Skills in partnership development and management;
· Ability to work in a team environment with self-sufficiency and self-motivation;
· Fluency in oral and written English and Romanian (good command of one or more languages relevant for Moldova, including Russian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Gagauz, Romani, will be an asset);
· Interest in such policy areas as employment, social protection, social services, water and sanitation, education, health will be an asset;
· Proven commitment to the core human rights principle of equality and non-discrimination.
Application procedure:
Interested candidates must submit the following documents:
1. Motivation letter;
2. Curriculum vitae of the applicant, including details of three reference persons.
The application package shall be submitted via email to: concurs@eef.md with the text „Program Officer” in the subject line by 20 August 2017.
For additional information on the activities of the East Europe Foundation please visit the following web site: www.eef.md.
Only selected persons will be contacted. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
EEF provides equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants regardless of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, language, religion or belief, marital status, pregnancy, sex, age, disability, opinion, political view or any other status.
