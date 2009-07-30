Nume
East Europe Foundation announces the vacancy for Grants and Contracts Manager
Chisinau, 10 Ianuarie 2018 — EEF Strategy for 2017 - 2020 is funded by the Government of Sweden, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the European Union, UN Women and other donors. Around 50% of EEF budget goes to re-granting (award of sub-grants to registered NGOs in Moldova).

Bellow you can access the Terms of References.

Position Summary
The Grants and Contracts Manager performs a variety of complex tasks related to sub-grants management, including pre-award due-diligence, contract signing, financial reporting, monitoring and other related tasks. According to EEF policies and procedures, sub-grants are managed by two persons in parallel: the Program Officer is responsible for programmatic aspects and the Grants Manager is responsible for financial aspects.

Education: Bachelor degree in economics, finance and/or accounting field.
Experience: At least three years of professional experience in finance and accounting. Experience in organizational development and non-profit management. Experience of working with international organizations is an advantage.
Other: Fluency in written and spoken Romanian, Russian and English.

Application procedure:
Interested candidates must submit the following documents:
1. Motivation letter, including details of three reference persons;
2. Curriculum vitae of the applicant.
The application package shall be submitted via email to: concurs@eef.md with the text „Grants and Contracts Manager” in the subject line, by 14 January 2018.
F
or additional information on the activities of the East Europe Foundation please visit the following web site: www.eef.md.

Only selected persons will be contacted. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
EEF provides equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants regardless of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, language, religion or belief, marital status, pregnancy, sex, age, disability, opinion, political view or any other status.
