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Promoting Inclusive Elections: Training dedicated to the rights of persons with disabilities in electoral processes
Chișinău, 30 Mai 2026 — A comprehensive training session on the rights of persons with disabilities and inclusive participation in electoral processes took place on May 26, 2026, bringing together participants interested in strengthening accessible and fair elections for all citizens. The event was organized by INFONET Alliance, in partnership with Partnerships for Integrity (P4I) from Germany and supported by the organization's co-founder, Meredith Applegate.
The training addressed international human rights standards, including the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, emphasizing that political participation is a fundamental right of every person. Participants explored ways in which electoral institutions, public authorities, civil society organizations, and organizations of persons with disabilities can work together to eliminate barriers that limit full participation in democratic life.
The session discussed practical measures to ensure accessibility at all stages of the electoral cycle – from voter registration and civic education, to the organization of the voting process and post-election assessments. Particular emphasis was placed on the accessible design of polling stations, the development of inclusive information materials and the use of assistive devices, such as tactile guides for ballots, large-print materials, sign language interpretation and accessible electronic technologies.
Participants also highlighted the importance of training election officials to provide adequate and respectful support to voters with disabilities and to effectively address accessibility challenges on election day. At the same time, organizers promoted the principle of “Nothing about us without us”, encouraging the direct involvement of persons with disabilities in all stages of electoral planning and monitoring.
A central message of the training was that inclusive elections strengthen democracy and increase public trust in electoral institutions. When electoral processes are accessible and representative, they guarantee equal participation of all citizens and contribute to the development of a fairer and more democratic society.
"Disability is not a barrier! Lack of a ramp is a barrier!" and "The rights of people with disabilities are human rights, and inclusive elections are free, fair and credible elections" – the organizers emphasized during the closing session of the event.
For further information: Victor Koroli, project director, +373 69252453, vkoroli@gmail.com
This event is organized with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of "INSPIRĂ Moldova" Project. Its content is the sole responsibility of the Project "Inclusion of voters with disabilities under conditions of equal rights - indicator of a functional democracy", funded by the European Union. The content of the event belongs to the INFONET Alliance and does not necessarily reflect the view of the European Union.
The training addressed international human rights standards, including the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, emphasizing that political participation is a fundamental right of every person. Participants explored ways in which electoral institutions, public authorities, civil society organizations, and organizations of persons with disabilities can work together to eliminate barriers that limit full participation in democratic life.
The session discussed practical measures to ensure accessibility at all stages of the electoral cycle – from voter registration and civic education, to the organization of the voting process and post-election assessments. Particular emphasis was placed on the accessible design of polling stations, the development of inclusive information materials and the use of assistive devices, such as tactile guides for ballots, large-print materials, sign language interpretation and accessible electronic technologies.
Participants also highlighted the importance of training election officials to provide adequate and respectful support to voters with disabilities and to effectively address accessibility challenges on election day. At the same time, organizers promoted the principle of “Nothing about us without us”, encouraging the direct involvement of persons with disabilities in all stages of electoral planning and monitoring.
A central message of the training was that inclusive elections strengthen democracy and increase public trust in electoral institutions. When electoral processes are accessible and representative, they guarantee equal participation of all citizens and contribute to the development of a fairer and more democratic society.
"Disability is not a barrier! Lack of a ramp is a barrier!" and "The rights of people with disabilities are human rights, and inclusive elections are free, fair and credible elections" – the organizers emphasized during the closing session of the event.
For further information: Victor Koroli, project director, +373 69252453, vkoroli@gmail.com
This event is organized with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of "INSPIRĂ Moldova" Project. Its content is the sole responsibility of the Project "Inclusion of voters with disabilities under conditions of equal rights - indicator of a functional democracy", funded by the European Union. The content of the event belongs to the INFONET Alliance and does not necessarily reflect the view of the European Union.
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