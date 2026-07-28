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Raising awareness and learning from the hearing disabled community
Chișinău, 27 Iulie 2026 — INFONET Alliance announces a new event in the online lecture series entitled “Accessibility Conferences”.
On July 28, 2026, the conference will take place with the topic “Accessibility Is not a choice. It is the person's right to be visible: raising awareness and learning from the Deaf community”.
As an expert, he is invited Ugo Marsili, Associate Professor in the Department of Languages and Cultures at the University of Reading. He has previously worked as Disability Officer, Lead of Disability Awareness, Deputy Director of Academic Tutoring, Language Lead for British Sign Language (BSL), Russian and French, and Marketing Lead. With over twenty years of international experience in higher education, language teaching, teacher education and consultancy, he specialises in multilingual education, inclusive pedagogy and curriculum innovation.
As Inclusion, Development and Innovation Lead, and drawing on his own experience as a former BSL student, he established and has since led the University's BSL provision. Since its launch in 2017, he has worked alongside a team of Deaf colleagues, developing extensive expertise in Deaf culture, accessible education and Deaf awareness. He has designed and delivered Deaf awareness and disability inclusion training for universities and external organisations.
Alongside these leadership roles, he works internationally as a teacher trainer and consultant, designing and delivering training in language education, accessibility and audiovisual translation for universities, public institutions and international organisations across Europe. His work includes EU funded projects and specialist training in Poland, Latvia, Georgia, Belarus, Iceland and for the European Parliament. At Reading University, he fosters a vibrant student community by creating extracurricular opportunities that complement formal teaching, enhancing students' exposure to sign language, Deaf culture and accessibility through initiatives such as student led sign language and film clubs. He is regularly invited to deliver keynote presentations and specialist training on multilingual education, accessibility and inclusive practice at international conferences and professional events.
The conference will take place between 10.00 and 13.00 (Moldova time) and all those interested are invited to join:
Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81590490059?pwd=dfhBdutNHhooS1Oaz8FHoZi7hUMWAu.1
For further information: Victor Koroli, Project Manager, +373 69252453, vkoroli@gmail.com
This event is organized with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of "INSPIRĂ Moldova" Project. Its content is the sole responsibility of the Project "Inclusion of voters with disabilities under conditions of equal rights - indicator of a functional democracy", funded by the European Union. The content of the event belongs to the INFONET Alliance and does not necessarily reflect the view of the European Union.
On July 28, 2026, the conference will take place with the topic “Accessibility Is not a choice. It is the person's right to be visible: raising awareness and learning from the Deaf community”.
As an expert, he is invited Ugo Marsili, Associate Professor in the Department of Languages and Cultures at the University of Reading. He has previously worked as Disability Officer, Lead of Disability Awareness, Deputy Director of Academic Tutoring, Language Lead for British Sign Language (BSL), Russian and French, and Marketing Lead. With over twenty years of international experience in higher education, language teaching, teacher education and consultancy, he specialises in multilingual education, inclusive pedagogy and curriculum innovation.
As Inclusion, Development and Innovation Lead, and drawing on his own experience as a former BSL student, he established and has since led the University's BSL provision. Since its launch in 2017, he has worked alongside a team of Deaf colleagues, developing extensive expertise in Deaf culture, accessible education and Deaf awareness. He has designed and delivered Deaf awareness and disability inclusion training for universities and external organisations.
Alongside these leadership roles, he works internationally as a teacher trainer and consultant, designing and delivering training in language education, accessibility and audiovisual translation for universities, public institutions and international organisations across Europe. His work includes EU funded projects and specialist training in Poland, Latvia, Georgia, Belarus, Iceland and for the European Parliament. At Reading University, he fosters a vibrant student community by creating extracurricular opportunities that complement formal teaching, enhancing students' exposure to sign language, Deaf culture and accessibility through initiatives such as student led sign language and film clubs. He is regularly invited to deliver keynote presentations and specialist training on multilingual education, accessibility and inclusive practice at international conferences and professional events.
The conference will take place between 10.00 and 13.00 (Moldova time) and all those interested are invited to join:
Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81590490059?pwd=dfhBdutNHhooS1Oaz8FHoZi7hUMWAu.1
For further information: Victor Koroli, Project Manager, +373 69252453, vkoroli@gmail.com
This event is organized with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of "INSPIRĂ Moldova" Project. Its content is the sole responsibility of the Project "Inclusion of voters with disabilities under conditions of equal rights - indicator of a functional democracy", funded by the European Union. The content of the event belongs to the INFONET Alliance and does not necessarily reflect the view of the European Union.
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