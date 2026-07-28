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Accessibility is not a choice! It is everyone's right to be visible
Chisinau, 31 Iulie 2026 — INFONET Alliance has organized another event within the online series of “Accessibility Conferences” on July 28, 2026, on the topic “Accessibility Is not a choice. It is the person's right to be visible: raising awareness and learning from the Deaf community”. The event was attended by 38 people: educators, electoral officials, people with disabilities, representatives from the associative sector.
As an invited expert, we had Ugo Marsili, Associate Professor in the Department of Languages and Cultures at the University of Reading, GB. He has previously worked as Disability Officer, Lead of Disability Awareness, Deputy Director of Academic Tutoring, Language Lead for British Sign Language (BSL), Russian and French, and Marketing Lead. With over twenty years of international experience in higher education, language teaching, teachers education and consultancy, he specializes in multilingual education, inclusive pedagogy and curriculum innovation.
The conference "Accessibility is Not a Choice: Learning from the Deaf Community," delivered by Dr. Ugo Marsili, highlighted the importance of moving beyond accessibility as a compliance requirement and embracing it as a fundamental human right. The session challenged common misconceptions about deafness while encouraging participants to recognise Deaf people as members of a rich linguistic and cultural community, rather than solely through the lens of disability.
Through practical examples, interactive discussions, and personal stories from members of the Deaf community, the presentation explored the barriers Deaf individuals continue to face in education, healthcare, employment, and everyday communication. It emphasised the need for greater awareness, acceptance, and adaptation, including the provision of qualified sign language interpreters, captioning, inclusive communication practices, and accessible learning environments. The presentation also showcased initiatives at the University of Reading that promote British Sign Language (BSL), Deaf awareness training, and student-led inclusion projects as examples of best practice.
The key message was: accessibility is not an optional accommodation but a shared responsibility that enables equal participation and visibility for everyone. By learning directly from the Deaf community and adopting inclusive approaches, organizations and institutions can help create environments where communication barriers are removed, diversity is celebrated, and every individual has the opportunity to fully participate in social life.
For further information: Victor Koroli, Project Manager, +373 69252453, vkoroli@gmail.com
This event is organized with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of "INSPIRĂ Moldova" Project. Its content is the sole responsibility of the Project "Inclusion of voters with disabilities under conditions of equal rights - indicator of a functional democracy", funded by the European Union. The content of the event belongs to the INFONET Alliance and does not necessarily reflect the view of the European Union.
As an invited expert, we had Ugo Marsili, Associate Professor in the Department of Languages and Cultures at the University of Reading, GB. He has previously worked as Disability Officer, Lead of Disability Awareness, Deputy Director of Academic Tutoring, Language Lead for British Sign Language (BSL), Russian and French, and Marketing Lead. With over twenty years of international experience in higher education, language teaching, teachers education and consultancy, he specializes in multilingual education, inclusive pedagogy and curriculum innovation.
The conference "Accessibility is Not a Choice: Learning from the Deaf Community," delivered by Dr. Ugo Marsili, highlighted the importance of moving beyond accessibility as a compliance requirement and embracing it as a fundamental human right. The session challenged common misconceptions about deafness while encouraging participants to recognise Deaf people as members of a rich linguistic and cultural community, rather than solely through the lens of disability.
Through practical examples, interactive discussions, and personal stories from members of the Deaf community, the presentation explored the barriers Deaf individuals continue to face in education, healthcare, employment, and everyday communication. It emphasised the need for greater awareness, acceptance, and adaptation, including the provision of qualified sign language interpreters, captioning, inclusive communication practices, and accessible learning environments. The presentation also showcased initiatives at the University of Reading that promote British Sign Language (BSL), Deaf awareness training, and student-led inclusion projects as examples of best practice.
The key message was: accessibility is not an optional accommodation but a shared responsibility that enables equal participation and visibility for everyone. By learning directly from the Deaf community and adopting inclusive approaches, organizations and institutions can help create environments where communication barriers are removed, diversity is celebrated, and every individual has the opportunity to fully participate in social life.
For further information: Victor Koroli, Project Manager, +373 69252453, vkoroli@gmail.com
This event is organized with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of "INSPIRĂ Moldova" Project. Its content is the sole responsibility of the Project "Inclusion of voters with disabilities under conditions of equal rights - indicator of a functional democracy", funded by the European Union. The content of the event belongs to the INFONET Alliance and does not necessarily reflect the view of the European Union.
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